North Okanagan-Shuswap superintendent announces departure

Superintendent of School District 83, Peter Jory, has announced he’ll be heading to the Qualicum school district on Vancouver Island at the end of the school year. (File photo)

Superintendent of the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District, Peter Jory, will be heading west this summer.

Jory has accepted a similar position with School District 69 Qualicum on Vancouver Island.

“I will be continuing my work here for the next three months, and assisting the board with the transition in whatever way I’m needed,” he said. The official transition will take place on Aug. 1, 2021.

Jory explained that his parents are in their eighties and live in Duncan, south of Qualicum.

“It will be incredibly reassuring to be able to be on their doorstep in just over an hour,” he said. “To not be able to do that for a few years has been tough.”

Jory grew up on the Island and was a principal in Duncan for five years. He and his spouse have significant history there, he said.

The weather doesn’t hurt, either.

“Although I will ski on occasion, I like snow on the mountain where it belongs and not on my driveway,” he laughed.

Jory came to School District 83 in 2017, hired by official trustee Mike McKay, after the dismissal of the board following controversy surrounding funding of the district’s new education centre.

Jory spoke highly of his time in the district.

“It has been an absolute honour to serve as the superintendent/CEO for this critical four-year period of time, and I will leave with countless positive memories of the many great people with whom I worked and associated,” said Jory.

Asked what he’s most proud of, he said one thing is that the district’s business practices got back on track, heading in the right direction.

“All of the work we did through COVID has helped people to regain their trust, through good sensible, thoughtful decisions. Generally speaking, people view us in a different light than they did three or four years ago.”

Board chair Amanda Krebs thanked Jory on behalf of the board for his leadership.

“Under his direction, this district has seen numerous improvements including a substantial increase in graduation rates, more choice programming for students, increased focus on new curriculum, and an enhanced communication and education plan. We are confident that his leadership on several other initiatives places our board in a positive position to further our strategic goals. We wish Mr. Jory all the best in his new school district.”

District 69 encompasses about 4,500 students while currently about 6,400 reside in School District 83.

The board will now begin a search for a new superintendent of schools.

