North Okanagan Thanksgiving Food Drive soliciting donations

The goal is to beat last year’s total of 38,500 pounds of food donated

The 12th annual B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive is fast approaching.

For those living in the Coldstream and Vernon areas, food donations are being solicited for the event on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Volunteers across the city will drop off flyers to the doorsteps of as many homes in Vernon and Coldstream as possible, that will include instructions for pick up. The same volunteers will then return between 9-10:30 a.m. on the 23rd to pick up the food donations.

If bags have not been picked up after 1 p.m., donors are asked to make arrangements to have the items dropped off at either of the two Save On Foods in Vernon (Village Green or Polson Park).

Last year’s drive collected close to 675,000 pounds of food for food banks across the province by more than 4,800 volunteers.

In the Okanagan, an estimated 822 volunteers collected 162,000 pounds of food for local food banks across the region in 2022.

The goal in Vernon is to beat last year’s numbers, which saw 38,500 pounds of food collected in the Vernon and Coldstream area.

The Food Bank has numerous high-priority items that they’re hoping to collect from donors which includes: Canned tuna, salmon, sugar, rolled oats, side kicks, pancake mix, syrup, canned fruit, flour, rice, instant noodles and jello.

More details can be found at bctfooddrive.org. If interested in becoming a sponsor, call Uriah Kane at 250-550-0182.

