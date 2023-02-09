North Okanagan trail closed while BC Hydro makes upgrades

A section of the Kal Crystal Waters Trail will be closed weekdays until Feb. 17

A section of the Kal Crystal Waters Trail is closed starting Thursday, Feb. 9, while BC Hydro completes upgrades to its transmission lines. The closure will be in effect weekdays until Feb. 17, 2023. (RDNO photo)

Part of a North Okanagan hiking trail has been closed while BC Hydro gets to work on some upgrades.

According to the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), a section of the Kal Crystal Waters Trail north of Bailey Road is closed starting today (Feb. 9) to allow BC Hydro to complete upgrades on its transmission lines.

“We ask trail users to be cautious and courteous of flag people and construction signage,” the RDNO stated on its Facebook page.

The work and closures run until Feb. 17. The closure will be in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and the trail will reopen to the public over the weekend.

Brendan Shykora

