North Okanagan trail closed while BC Hydro makes upgrades

Part of a North Okanagan hiking trail has been closed while BC Hydro gets to work on some upgrades.
According to the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), a section of the Kal Crystal Waters Trail north of Bailey Road is closed starting today (Feb. 9) to allow BC Hydro to complete upgrades on its transmission lines.
“We ask trail users to be cautious and courteous of flag people and construction signage,” the RDNO stated on its Facebook page.
The work and closures run until Feb. 17. The closure will be in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and the trail will reopen to the public over the weekend.