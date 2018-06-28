North Okanagan water quality advisory rescinded

Turbidity levels have returned to normal on the Outback Water System

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health (IH), has rescinded the water quality advisory for customers supplied by Outback Water System (Outback Resort).

Turbidity levels have returned to normal (less than 1 NTU).

“Water quality monitoring has shown the water supply has returned to a “GOOD” rating, allowing for this advisory to be rescinded,” said Renee Clark, RDNO water quality manager.

RELATED: Water quality advisory issued for Outback customers

Staff continues to monitor water quality and work closely with IH.

Customers are being informed via road signs, the RDNO website and the media.

If you have any questions about the rescinding of this water quality advisory, please contact the RDNO at 250-550-3700 or visit www.rdno.ca/water.


