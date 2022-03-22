North Okanagan water utility undergoes work

Leak detection work Wednesday, March 23, may affect some customers of the Mabel Lake Water Utility

Planned leak detection work on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. may impact water supply and quality for users of the Mabel Lake Water Utility in the areas of Dolly Varden and Walker Roads. (RDNO map)

Customers of the Mabel Lake Water Utility (MLW) in the Dolly Varden and Walker Road areas are advised that planned leak detection work on Wednesday, March 23 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. may impact water supply and quality.

The valve replacement project completed last year improved the resilience of the system and lowers the probability that customers will experience cloudiness, air in the water, or temporary loss of water; however, this project may result in temporary impacts to the water supply and quality at the property, so you may wish to store a short-term water supply before the planned work begins.

If you experience a water interruption, please run a cold water tap at low volume until the water has cleared once service has been restored.

Updates will be posted to www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices) and through the RDNO email alert service. You can subscribe to receive email alerts for Mabel Lake Water at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

If you have any questions, contact the RDNO utilities department at 250-550-3700.

Water