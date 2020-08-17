North Okanagan woman facing first degree murder makes court appearance

Body of 55-year-old man found in Okanagan Indian Band home July 30

A 59-year-old woman charged with first degree murder remains in custody following Monday’s appearance in court.

Lynda Saundry was arrested following a suspicious death at a home on Emery Louis Road near Round Lake, west of Armstrong.

The remains of 55-year-old Barry Jones were found in the home on Okanagan Indian Band land on July 30.

“The accused and the victim were known to one another and our major crime investigators are now focusing on preparing for the judicial process,” BC RCMP Major Crimes Operations officer Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon said Aug. 4, 2020, in a statement.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate suspicious death near Round Lake

The matter was brought up at the Vernon Courthouse Monday, Aug. 17, but was put over to Sept. 21, 2020.

Saundry is represented by counsel Donna Turko, a criminal defence lawyer from Vancouver.

READ MORE: Not guilty plea entered in Vernon murder trial

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

murder trialRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Heat warning for Okanagan, thunderstorm watch for Shuswap
Next story
Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Just Posted

North Okanagan woman facing first degree murder makes court appearance

Body of 55-year-old man found in Okanagan Indian Band home July 30

Not guilty plea entered in Vernon murder trial

Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge of being a party to manslaughter in July 2017 death

UPDATE: Fire near Lavington human caused

Wildfire near Nicklen Lake now one hectare

Celebrity baker gives Vernon cafe owner a sweet surprise

Natalia Shevchenko was crowned queen of the Great Canadian Baking Show, Season 3, last fall

PHOTOS: Dogs, er, sniff out competition with owners at Coldstream duathlon

Ninth annual Doggie Duathlon features owners walking their dogs, then finishing with refreshing swim

Heat warning for Okanagan, thunderstorm watch for Shuswap

Expect highs of 35 C in the Okanagan and strong winds in the Shuswap area

Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Discrepancy was discovered when refunds were being issued for cancelled season

Wildfire burning near Craigellachie off of Highway 1

Blaze estimated at four hectares, BC Wildfire Service personnel on site

Summerland student receives master’s degree in theoretical physics

Sacha Perry-Fagant has been studying at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark

Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

It’s believed the woman was getting her photo taken when she lost her footing

Dyer:The BC Step Code

Research indicates Canada could replace 100% of power from dams with solar, using only 13% of the land

Summerland Terry Fox Run organizers urge individual efforts

Participants encouraged to run, walk, swim or cycle distance remaining in 1980 Marathon of Hope

Kootnekoff: Federal genetic non-discrimination legislation upheld

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Horoscopes for the week of August 17

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Most Read