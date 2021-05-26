North Okanagan women in hunt for Maxim cover

Armstrong’s Tina Bridal and Vernon’s Risa Pallister need votes to advance to semifinals

For her 40th birthday in March, Armstrong bookkeeper Tina Bridal treated herself to a photoshoot.

For Vernon golf course food and beverage manager, online personal trainer and bodybuilder Risa Pallister, it was bodybuilding competitions that got her some photo ops.

Both women saw an ad from Maxim magazine to enter a contest to become a cover girl for an issue and win $25,000.

The duo submitted photos and both have made it to the quarterfinals of their respective groups where each group winner advances to the semifinals.

As of Wednesday at 11 a.m. Pacific, Bridal was sitting in third place in her quarterfinal – she had been leading for a few weeks – and Pallister was sitting in fourth place. Quarterfinal round voting ends Thursday, May 27, at 7 p.m. Pacific.

“It’s been great,” said Bridal of participating in the Maxim contest. “I did a little modelling as a teen. This contest ad just kept popping up on my social media feeds and I thought I’d go for it.”

If she were to win, get on the cover and pocket $25,000, Pallister would save for her first home, continue her education – she’s enrolled in graphic and web design school in Kelowna – and donate to a local women’s charity.

“Winning this would change my life,” said Pallister. “A huge thank you to everyone who submits a vote. It really means a lot – I can’t even imagine this happening to me – it would be surreal.”

Added Bridal: “It would be amazing to win this, especially being from a small town. How great would that be?”

Bridal would take a trip to Italy and donate to the local SPCA if she was to win the top prize.

Links to both women’s entries and your chance to vote for each can be found below.

