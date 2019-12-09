Lumby and Coldstream’s woodstove exchange program will continue thanks to government grant funding. (File photo)

North Okanagan woodstove exchange program continues

Grant funding received allows Coldstream/Lumby program to carry on

The Coldstream/Lumby Woodstove Exchange Program will be continuing in 2020.

That’s thanks to funding from the B.C. government, in partnership with the B.C. Lung Association,

Trade-in your old uncertified wood stove or wood insert for a new CSA/EPA wood stove/insert, pellet stove, gas or electric appliance and receive cash rebates of up to $800 in Coldstream and $650 in the Village of Lumby.

Old uncertified stoves must be destroyed and recycled.

READ MORE: Provincial Woodstove Exchange Program expands

New emissions-certified stoves burn one-third less wood, reduce smoke and particulates from entering the atmosphere by up to 90 per cent, and significantly reduce the risk of chimney fires. Participating retailers will be offering discounts of $150.

For more information about the program go to Lavington Life’s website at: lavingtonlifesociety@wordpress.com.

North Okanagan woodstove exchange program continues

