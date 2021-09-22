North Okanaganers pump up nearly $10K in Co-op’s Good Fuel Day

Good Fuel Day was a huge success raising nearly $10,000 for local non-profits in Salmon Arm, Armstrong and Vernon.
Ten cents from every litre pumped Sept. 21 went to support the Vernon and District Branch of Canadian Mental Health Association ($3,424), Armstrong Kin Club ($2,480) and Shuswap Theatre Society ($3,319).
“The Armstrong Regional Co-op is committed to serving the community and giving back, not just on this day but throughout the year,” said marketing and sales manager Jason Keis.
“Thank you to our members and customers for the support you’ve sown during Fuel Good Day,” he said. “It’s amazing to see what we can accomplish when we all work together.”
Fuel Good Day took place at more than 400 gas bars throughout B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and northwestern Ontario.
The total result from across Western Canada will be released early next month.
