North Okanaganers pump up nearly $10K in Co-op’s Good Fuel Day

Funds go to support non-profits in Vernon, Salmon Arm and Armstrong

Armstrong Regional Co-op employee Kim Burns helps Vernon customers fuel up and feel good on Armstrong Regional Co-Op’s Fuel Good Day Tuesday afternoon. On Sept. 19, 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold in Vernon will be donated to the North Okanagan Hospice Society. Burns said on an “average day” $20,000 litres are sold a the 27th Street location - today she hopes to top that number by roughly 10,000 litres. Erin Christie/Morning Star Staff

Good Fuel Day was a huge success raising nearly $10,000 for local non-profits in Salmon Arm, Armstrong and Vernon.

Ten cents from every litre pumped Sept. 21 went to support the Vernon and District Branch of Canadian Mental Health Association ($3,424), Armstrong Kin Club ($2,480) and Shuswap Theatre Society ($3,319).

“The Armstrong Regional Co-op is committed to serving the community and giving back, not just on this day but throughout the year,” said marketing and sales manager Jason Keis.

“Thank you to our members and customers for the support you’ve sown during Fuel Good Day,” he said. “It’s amazing to see what we can accomplish when we all work together.”

Fuel Good Day took place at more than 400 gas bars throughout B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and northwestern Ontario.

The total result from across Western Canada will be released early next month.

