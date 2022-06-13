North Valley Gymnastics requesting partnership with City of Vernon

The fire that destroyed the facility has been deemed suspicious

The North Valley Gymnastics Society is looking for ways to get kids moving again after a suspicious fire on October 31, 2021 destroyed their facility.

A temporary space has been secured for the summer and camps will start in July at White Vale Elementary School. An offer to lease the Sliver Star Gateway Business Park was also sent.

President Paul Jeffry Williamson stands before Vernon council today, June 13 to request a partnership with the city.

“It has been our goal for some years now to occupy a fully dedicated, city-owned gymnastics facility on Kin Race Track lands,” Williamson said in a letter to council. “Alternatively, if the Vernon Aquatic center becomes available for renovation, we would also be interested in becoming a city tenant there.”

READ MORE: Vernon gymnastics fire deemed suspicious

The society has raised over $50,000 since the fire, but funds are needed to support a $100,000 shortfall in content insurance.

North Valley Gymnastics has operated as a non-profit society since 1993. The gym had close to 800 registrants before the fire.

READ MORE: Vernon wheelchair curler draws spot in B.C. Sports Hall of Fame

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilgymnasticsVernon