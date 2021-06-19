North Westside residents can soon get rid of unwanted bulky items

Large household items can be disposed of at North Westside Transfer Station June 30 to July 14

North Westside residents in the Central Okanagan will have the chance to get rid of unwanted bulky items starting at the end of the month.

From June 30 to July 14, residents can dispose of large household items at the North Westside Transfer Station during its regular hours, for $20 per truckload.

The special disposal opportunity is only open to residents with a valid ID card and for residential items only.

Those items include: appliances, scrap metal, lawn mowers and other motorized parts, household and lawn furniture. No hazardous waste (including computers, electronics, etc.) will be accepted.

Unwanted fridges and freezers will also be accepted at no charge.

Cash or cheques will be the only accepted method of payment.

The transfer station is open Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 12 noon. Starting July 1, opening hours on Saturdays will extend to 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Residents can find the transfer station at the Sugarloaf Mountain/Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road by turning at the corner of Westside Road and Sugarloaf Mountain Forest Service Road and following the signs.

For more information visit rdco.com/recycle or contact the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250 or email recycle@rdco.com.

