The source of the hazmat incident at Prince Rupert’s container terminal was an improperly secured ventilation hatch on a tank containing Butyl Acetate, a chemical used for synthetic fruit food flavouring. (Pixabay photo)

UPDATE: Chemical in fake fruit flavouring is the source of hazmat incident at Northern B.C. terminal

DP World is sent an external industrial hygienist to the Prince Rupert Fairview Container Terminal

DP World suspended operations at Fairview Container Terminal after two employees were sent to the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital with symptoms of respiratory irritation.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, leading to a complete evacuation of the site.

DP World, the terminal operator, said the source of the hazmat incident was an improperly secured ventilation hatch on a tank containing Butyl Acetate, a chemical used for synthetic fruit food flavouring. An external industrial hygienist located the source after conducting an on-site assessment for air quality monitoring.

“Thankfully they [the employees] have been discharged within hours of their arrival. We continue to check on their well-being,” said the statement provided by Angela Kirkham, communications for DP World.

READ MORE: Fairview Terminal halts operations after incident involving 11 workers

The site was declared safe at 8 p.m. the same day, and DP World said there was no inhalation hazard to the community.

This is the second incident involving DP World employees being sent to the hospital with respiratory irritation in the past five months. On Sept. 3, 11 employees were sent to the hospital and operations were halted at the container terminal. An external industrial hygienist was sent to the scene, and declared there was no hazard to the community.

Operations at Fairview Container Terminal returned to normal at 7 a.m. Friday morning.

READ MORE: Port experiences growing pains, causing Cosco and Maersk to divert cargo south


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

DP World has halted operations at Fairview Container Terminal after an incident involving two employees on Dec. 21. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Previous story
Update: Copper Island Pub destroyed by fire
Next story
Hospital campaign aglow

Just Posted

Upper Room Mission hands out over 300 backpacks for Christmas

Vernon always comes through

Students stand by classmate

Vernon students send their support in song to girl coming out of coma since contracting menigicoccal disease

Mutrie Road Dog Park upgrades near completion

Improvements help access and convenience for park users

Vernon SAR seeking a new home

Equipment resources beyond capacity of search & rescue headquarters

Painting by local artist beautifies Silver Star

Ginny Hall’s A Mountain for All Seasons hangs at the end of a Silver Star mailbox complex

Video: Ice rink at DeMille’s to be bigger and better than last winter

Ice surface is flooded, awaiting a cold snap

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

Cash stolen after knife-wielding man robs Kamloops gas station

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a robbery at the Petro Canada service station on Kokanee Way

Told he had two weeks to live, B.C. man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. prison guard treated after suspected fentanyl exposure

Three haz mat crews on their way to Alouette Correctional Centre

Most Read