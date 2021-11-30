Lucie Fletcher, 5, looks towards her mother Dr. Daniele Behn Smith as registered nurse Erin Thorpe applies the first dose of Pfizer’s pediatric immunization at the University Heights clinic in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, November 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Lucie Fletcher, 5, looks towards her mother Dr. Daniele Behn Smith as registered nurse Erin Thorpe applies the first dose of Pfizer’s pediatric immunization at the University Heights clinic in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, November 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Northern, Interior kids will wait until tomorrow for storm-delayed COVID vaccines

Vaccination campaign begins for all children ages five to 11 this week

Northern Health and Interior Health have delayed their first COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children until Dec. 1, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday (Nov. 30).

Dix said that vaccines come directly to different regions from the federal government and that their arrival schedules have been “quite uncertain,” with northern doses arriving late.

“Needless to say, (vaccines) are a priority in the north because we continue to see higher transmission in the north,” Dix said, but added that test positivity has dropped from about 20 per cent in October and November to around 12 per cent as of Tuesday. Dix said positivity rates for all of B.C. are about three per cent.

