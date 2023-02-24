Police Service Dog Hawkes is retiring after seven years, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP announced Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (RCMP photo)

Police Service Dog Hawkes is retiring after seven years, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP announced Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (RCMP photo)

Nothing but dog-day afternoons for now-retired Vernon canine

Hawkes has helped track down many missing persons, evidence and wanted suspects

After seven years of service, Hawkes is hanging up his collar.

The police serevice dog is retiring, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP announced Friday.

Hawkes was born in Innisfail, Alta., on Sept. 15, 2015. After completing his training, he was paired with his “fur-ever” handler, Cpl. Kyle. He went on to have an impressive career serving communities in the Peace and Okanagan regions.

Throughout his career, Hawkes found many missing people, helped police track down evidence, drugs and other property, and also tracked and aided in the apprehension of a number of dangerous suspects.

“PSD Hawkes, thank you for your dedicated service and for always being ready when called on to ensure the safety of your handler, other officers, and the public over the past seven years,” local detachment said. “We hope you enjoy a comfortable and much deserved retirement with your family!”

READ MORE: Chase RCMP apply brakes to minivan reportedly being driven with alcohol in cup holder

READ MORE: North Okanagan police impound vehicle going 164 km/h

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

DogsPolice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
R. Kelly avoids lengthy add-on to 30-year prison sentence
Next story
B.C. announces $440 million towards a ‘cancer-free future’

Just Posted

North Okanagan Shuswap School District trustees were given an update on a pair of pilot projects in B.C.’s Vancouver Island and Fraser Valley regions where seat belts have been installed on school buses. Transport Canada is a partner in the project along with the Association of School Transportation Services. (Black Press)
North Okanagan Shuswap district studies school bus seat belt project results

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared RCMP officers of wrongdoing after a man was injured by a police dog during his arrest in Enderby on Nov. 11, 2021. (File Photo)
Officer cleared of wrongdoing after man injured by police dog in Enderby arrest

Police Service Dog Hawkes is retiring after seven years, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP announced Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (RCMP photo)
Nothing but dog-day afternoons for now-retired Vernon canine

A section of the proposed Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail along Mara Lake. (Photo contributed)
CSRD optimistic work on North Okanagan Shuswap Rail Trail can proceed