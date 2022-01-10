Ryan Price, who grew up in Vernon, has been missing from Burnaby since Dec. 20. (RCMP photos)

Nothing suspicious in death of missing man who grew up in Vernon

New Westminster RCMP investigating alongside BC Coroners Service

A man who grew up in Vernon and was reported missing last week has been found dead.

The remains of Ryan Price, 25, who lived in Vancouver, were located by the Burnaby RCMP on Jan. 6.

New Westminster Police advise there is nothing to indicate the death is suspicious.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating.

Price was reported missing on Jan. 3 after his last contact with family on Dec. 20.

“This is out of character for Ryan,” Burnaby RCMP media relations officer Corp. Michael Kalanj had said.

The Somali man is from Vernon, having gone to school here and played sports in the community.

