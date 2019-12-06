Noxious odour detected at Summerland Health Centre

Staff at the Summerland Health Centre felt ill after a noxious odour at the facility on Thursday morning.

The strong odour of diesel fumes was noticed around 10 a.m. in the home health area of the centre. Other areas of the facility, including the surgical area, were not affected, said Susan Duncan, a communications officer with Interior Health.

The source of the smell is believed to have been from a boiler where maintenance work was underway.

The Summerland Fire Department attended and determined the carbon monoxide was not a concern. The health centre was then given the all clear.

Work on the boiler has been stopped until Interior Health can ensure the odour will not occur again.

Duncan said some staff at the facility were feeling ill due to the fumes. They went to the Penticton Regional Hospital emergency department where they were assessed and then discharged.

