A noxious weed known as Garlic Mustard as seen at Coldstream Creek in 2021. (Contributed)

A noxious weed known as Garlic Mustard as seen at Coldstream Creek in 2021. (Contributed)

Noxious weed takes root in Coldstream

District aware of Garlic Mustard invasion, but onus on property owners to rid own lands

An invasive plant species is sinking its roots in Coldstream and some residents are taking notice and urging neighbours to educate themselves on the pesky noxious weed.

District of Coldstream chief administrative officer Trevor Seibel said the district has only recently been alerted to the issue of Garlic Mustard Seed and “are addressing as needed.”

“The District of Coldstream manages the noxious weed issue, on district-owned property, through a combination of spraying and hand removal,” Seibel said.

But the onus falls on homeowners to eradicate the horseradish-scented plant on private property.

“The Weed Control Act of BC and the Weed Control Regulation imposes a duty on landowners to control noxious weeds,” Seibel said.

Garlic Mustard, or Alliaria petiolata, can be seen around Coldstream Creek or Cosens Bay Road, residents said, but the aggressive biennial can harm the biodiversity.

Plants appear as a rosette of green leaves close to the ground, according to the Invasive Species Council of BC. They stay green all winter and develop flowers the following spring, growing from a long white taproot.

In its second year, the plant can grow from 30 to 100 centimetres. The leaves are stalked and triangular or heart-shaped. Leaves are 10-15 cm long, five to nine cm wide with a coarse, toothed margin, like a saw. Flowers are small and white with four petals arranged in a cross shape.

“Garlic Mustard forms dense monocultures that reduce the biodiversity and aesthetic value of natural areas,” reads a report by Ontario Invasive Plants.

The effects of the plant, which was introduced to North America as a food source and medicinal herb in the late 1800s, can be long-lasting or permanent as it releases chemicals that change soil chemistry, preventing the growth of other plants.

“It outcompetes and actively displaces native woodland plants, many of which are now listed as species at risk,” the document reads.

Garlic Mustard grows in a range of habitats and spreads quickly along trails, fences and roads. Seeds fall close to the parent plant and are picked up and spread by wind, water, wildlife, pets and humans.

Plus, it can self-pollinate, so only one plant is necessary to start a new population.

The Invasive Species Council of BC says the best way to prevent the spread of the self-pollinating plant is to brush off clothes, shoes and any recreational equipment prior to leaving areas infested with Garlic Mustard.

Lauren Bell, program manager with Ontario’s Invasive Species Centre said hand-pulling is very effective to get rid of the plant, but it must be done year over year to deplete the seed bank.

“Focus on second-year seed-producing plants and start your efforts on any outlying plants or outskirts patches in order to prevent further encroachment into natural areas,” Bell said in an email.

Best practices in Ontario include placing plants in black garbage bags — construction grade is recommended — and left in direct sunlight for at least one week before disposal.

The Regional District of North Okanagan accepts noxious weeds and invasive plants as controlled waste at its diversion and disposal facilities. There, bagged plants are buried in a timely matter preventing the risk of spread from handling and moving materials.

READ MORE: 665 affordable rental units being built in Vernon, Lumby

READ MORE: Spallumcheen lumber yard fire continues to affect highway traffic

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools
Next story
Drivers need to share the roads, says Vernon cyclist shaken by near miss

Just Posted

The popular Cycling Without Age program for seniors and shut-ins in Greater Vernon will likely be parked for a second straight year due to COVID-19. (Morning Star file photo)
Greater Vernon cycling program stuck in garage due to pandemic

Cycling Without Age gives seniors and shut-ins free rides in specially designed bikes; program unlikely to run in 2021

Vernon’s Buoyant Buddies dragon boat team will soon resume practices on and off the water, and the team is looking for new members. (File photo)
Vernon dragon boat team seeks new members

Buoyant Buddies, made up of breast cancer survivors, set to resume on-water practices on Swan Lake

The Polson Park windmill and fish pond in 1965. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #18686)
Vernon history in pictures

Popular attraction in Vernon’s gem of a park

Back by popular demand for the summer is Spallumcheen’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch’s Yoga With Goats program. (Contributed)
Spallumcheen yoga going to the goats

Furry four-legged creatures take part in one-hour yoga lessons with you at Historic O’Keefe Ranch this summer

Township of Spallumcheen’s Caravan Farm Theatre, now in its 43rd season, has a bold new season full of meaningful, varied content ahead. (Photo by Jamie King)
North Okanagan outdoor theatre plans vibrant, varied season

Caravan Farm Theatre in Spallumcheen to deliver meaningful content in 43rd year of operation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Widespread shock at the discovery of what’s believed to be the buried remains of 215 Indigenous children has highlighted the pervasive ignorance among many Canadians of one of the most sordid, and as yet incomplete, chapters in Canada’s national story, experts and observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking

Some see the collective shudder at the grim find in B.C. as evidence of a tipping point towards change

Spidermen doing the Penticton beer run in 2019. (Facebook)
Penticton Beer Run set for this month

8 beer stops, 5 eateries and 10 km of scenic Penticton on June 19

Lightning struck this tree near a home in Oliver Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Facebook)
Lightning catches tree on fire near Oliver home

Resident thanked the fire department for quick action, saying the boom probably heard from town

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

Ontario logged 663 new cases on Sunday, the lowest figure seen since Oct. 18

Homicide investigators search a home reportedly belong to the husband of Trina Hunt on Saturday, June 5. Hunt’s body was found in Hope on March 29, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Homicide investigators search 2 homes in Mission, Port Moody in Trina Hunt probe

Trina Hunt’s body was found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Feds clear way for NHL teams to cross border for Stanley Cup playoffs

Rules include daily COVID-19 testing and strict quarantines within designated hotels and arenas

Police establish a presence at Waterfall camp in the Fairy Creek area late last month during enforcement of the BC Supreme Court injunction prohibiting blockades on Tree Farm Licence 46 (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
300 protesters hike in to Vancouver Island old-growth logging camps

RCMP report just two arrests during enforcement on Saturday

Most Read