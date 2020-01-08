Rescue team work at the scene where an Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all onboard. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Number of Canadians linked to air crash ‘extremely fluid’: What you need to know

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne said ‘at least’ 63 Canadian were killed

A total of 176 people were killed when a Ukraine International Airlines plane went down after takeoff near Tehran Wednesday, but there is still some uncertainty on the number of Canadian casualties.

The plane was carrying 63 Canadians, according to Ukrainian officials, but the number of passengers with Canadian connections is expected to be much higher. A total of 138 passengers aboard the plane were connecting to Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a news conference.

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne said in an earlier statement that “at least” 63 Canadians were among the dead, but that the situation remains “extremely fluid.”

Many on the flight were students and researchers at Canadian universities, while some may have been working in the country under temporary visas, meaning they would not be included among official lists of Canadians. The residency status of all the passengers is not yet clear.

READ MORE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Another factor in the uncertainty around the toll is that Iranian officials don’t recognize dual citizens, and has not necessarily included Canadians with dual citizenship in its tally. Iranian news sources said 147 passengers were Iranian while just 32 passengers were foreigners. That conflicts with the number released by Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, which listed 82 Iranians.

Since 2016, Canadian citizens, including dual Canadian citizens, need a valid Canadian passport when travelling to Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Program addresses stigmas surrounding dementia
Next story
VIDEO: Kelowna animal rescue team headed to fire-ravaged Australian to help wildlife

Just Posted

Deadline nearing to nominate ‘Good Citizens’ of Vernon

JCI Vernon is searching for the city’s 2019 Good Citizen of the Year

SilverStar fundraiser for Australia bushfire efforts a huge success

‘It’s been pretty devastating all across the country and there’s no end in sight’

Young Vernon-area photographer captures stunning portrait of mom

11-year-old Kaysa Lorraine Bru has a real eye and a smart phone capable of capturing magic moments

Okanagan real estate sales up 23% from December 2018

The Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board releases the statistics for December 2019

Vernon swim club ends 2019 with 6 club records at Kamloops meet

Three swimmers set new club benchmarks at MJB Law Ice Classic, Dec. 13-15

VIDEO: Kelowna animal rescue team headed to fire-ravaged Australian to help wildlife

Brad Pattison is bringing a team of five from B.C., Alberta and Ontario

Number of Canadians linked to air crash ‘extremely fluid’: What you need to know

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne said ‘at least’ 63 Canadian were killed

1,200 applications later, 17 Okanagan puppies find new homes

After being up for adoption for less than a week, all of the rescued husky puppies now have homes

Man killed during attempted arrest by RCMP near Salmon Arm

Neighbour reports hearing loud bang followed by multiple gunshots in Sunnybrae

Armstrong retirement community place to thrive

Transitioning can be difficult and wonderful at the same time: Heaton Place resident co-ordinator

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

LETTER: Reader seeks city action on rat problem in Vernon

Rat traps aren’t enough, Vernon man says

Assessment value increases do not correlate with higher taxes, says Municipality

While property assessment values have increased in most communities in the Okanagan… Continue reading

Program addresses stigmas surrounding dementia

Alzheimer Society’s launches nationwide campaign, I live with dementia. Let me help you understand.

Most Read