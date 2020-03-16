British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Number of COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region remains at two

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addressed the media today

There are still only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced this today (March 16) in a provincial news conference.

She did not specify the home communities of the patients in order to protect their privacy.

She said she does identify communities such as the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver where there are clusters of cases, however individual, dispersed cases are kept confidential.

Henry also announced 30 new cases in B.C., for a total 103 people. Six of these are in hospital, five have fully recovered, four have died, and the rest are recovering in isolation at home, she said.

Coronavirus

