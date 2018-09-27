Ciara Bamford. Barry Gerding/Black Press

OC Coyotes hoops squads focus on character building

Men’s and women’s teams sign on to support Values Over Victory campaign

The Okanagan Coyotes college basketball teams are ready to challenge the well-known sports axiom that winning isn’t the only thing, it is everything.

The Coyotes men’s and women’s basketball teams representing Okanagan College have signed on their support for the Values Over Victory Campaign launched by the Kelowna digital media company Mazu.

“There needs to be a re-calibration for all of us, and these athletes are helping lead the charge, to remind us all the most important thing we have is our values. Victory comes after that,” said Janice Taylor, founder and chief executive officer of Mazu, an app geared to providing a safe haven for children to learn in a toxic social media environment that can be toxic for our youth.

RELATED: Kelowna tech leader takes on male dominated industry

“You lead with character and standing up for certain values. That makes all types of victory possible in our lives. When winning is the most important thing in our culture, than all bets are off.”

Mazu has created a partnership with the fledgling Okanagan Coyotes basketball program, where each player has related their own personal life journey online and will continue to share daily photos and posts with the social media site.

Dino Gini, coach of both the Okanagan men’s and women’s basketball teams, said by embracing the Values Over Victory concept, his players are building a legacy upon for players who come after them to strive to attain, to set a positive example for younger school athletes with dreams of playing their sport at a post-secondary level.

“We want to build a basketball culture for Okanagan College and we want to reach out to the community and set a value standard for others to follow,” Gini said.

This year, the Coyotes will mark their return to the PACWEST Conference, playing league games against other college teams from Douglas College, Capilano College, Langara College, Camosun College, Vancouver Island University and Columbia Bible College.

RELATED: Varsity basketball coming to Okanagan College

It’s a big step in the ground-up rebuilding process of the Okanagan College that Gini undertook two years ago. The long-term hope is for a permanent gym on the OC campus in Kelowna and the supportive funding that facility would generate in the college’s annual operating budget.

While OC has given in-kind support of staff and resources to assist Gini in his efforts, the team plays its home games at Immaculata High School in Kelowna, practices at the Okanagan Christian School and faces the challenge of raising $130,000 annually from community sponsorship support to exist.

“We are in a little different situation than the other teams in the PACWEST Conference in terms of the challenges we face right now,” Gini noted.

RELATED: OC men ring up first ever hoops victory

The kick-off party for the Values Over Victory campaign was held Wednesday night at the Kanata Hotel and Conference Centre.

Coyotes men’s team player Jacob Dumas spoke at the event, which was also attended by the Kelowna Chiefs junior hockey team, talking about how he’s come to learn the power of the mind supersedes any athletic ability, is what keeps you moving forward and opens the door to making positive life decisions.

“It is through our mind that we learn how to continue, to persevere, to take that next step moving forward. We need to guard our minds and value our minds more than we value the Internet. We connect with the Internet and connect to the concept of the Internet, but we also have to guard our minds and our values more than we value the Internet,” he said.

Also stepping up to the microphone to speak was Ciara Bamford, a member of the Coyotes women’s team. She recounted her life story, the difficult upbringing she faced amidst poverty and family strife she endured living in Princeton and then Calgary, before moving back to Princeton to be raised by her grandparents at age 11.

Sports was an outlet for her in Princeton, playing soccer and basketball, giving herself a goal in Grade 9 to play university hoops. She went on in school thinking thinking about a career in psychology, then switching to physiotherapy, her idea being a desire to do something where she could work with kids to improve their lives.

RELATED: OC Coyotes wrap up successful debut season

“At that point in my life, I felt I was on a good path, then my grandpa passed away, and that moment changed me forever,” Bamford recalled.

“He was my father figure and he meant the world to me and still does to this day. But after he died I dropped out of school for a year to help my grandma on their farm, to grieve with her over our loss. I never thought I would play basketball again.”

But she overcame that emotional adversity to return to school at Okanagan College two years later and embraced the unexpected opportunity to play competitive basketball again, something she thought had passed her by at the age of 23.

“I always wanted to share my story and be part of something bigger. Up to now I didn’t have the opportunity or have a chance at giving back. I thought this (Values Over Victory campaign ) was a chance for me to step into something bigger not just for myself but to help inspire and motivate others.”

Moving forward, the Okanagan Coyotes hope to raise their community profile and generate attendance and sponsorship support, do their part to reinforce a positive role model message for youngsters under the age of 13 through their partnership with Mazu and to express their message of value and character to local groups and school classrooms.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Justice minister defends approval of roadside pot test as some police wary
Next story
Vehicle struck by flying boulder on Trans-Canada Highway in Shuswap

Just Posted

OC Coyotes hoops squads focus on character building

Men’s and women’s teams sign on to support Values Over Victory campaign

Input sought on Regional District of North Okanagan parks plan

Open house at BX Fire Hall Sept. 26 from 4-7

KTM Adventure Rally comes to SilverStar this week

As one of six countries in the world chosen to host this race in 2018, this will be the second Canadian Adventure Rally in Canada.

RCMP to host emergency services showcase in Vernon

Event is Oct. 3 at Polson Park

Enderby health care supports workshop offered

Workhop by hospice, library, Oct. 17

Trump dumps on Canada, says he rejected NAFTA meeting with Trudeau

Prime Minister’s Office disputed the president’s statement — insisting it did not request a meeting

Vehicle struck by flying boulder on Trans-Canada Highway in Shuswap

Rocks fly off ridge on Highway 1 between Squilax and Sorrento, wreck tire

B.C. mayoral candidate on why he asked a homeless man to chug beer for sandwich

Port Moody Coun. Rob Vagramov says he was ‘fresh out of college’ and his heart was in the right place

Green Party picking up steam across the country: B.C. leader Andrew Weaver

Oak Bay-Gordon Head MLA predicts Elizabeth May could climb the polls ahead of 2019 federal election

Ice conditions keep Canadian divers from full exploration of Franklin wreck

Persistent ice off the Yukon and Alaskan coasts caused a three-week delay for Parks Canada

Justice minister defends approval of roadside pot test as some police wary

Vancouver’s police department is among those that won’t use the Drager DrugTest 5000

Trans Mountain CEO says pipe construction could restart in 2019 on NEB timeline

Timeline unveiled by the federal pipeline regulator on Wednesday is ‘reasonable and fair.’

Aerial photos reveal good and bad news about B.C.’s endangered killer whales

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says one whale losing weight, others pregnant

3 engineers to face disciplinary hearings in Mount Polley disaster

Hearings will be heard in 2019 in relation to the 2014 Mount Polley Mine tailings impoundment breach

Most Read