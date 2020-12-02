Nanaimo RCMP found drugs and cash inside a vehicle pulled over for expired insurance. (File photo)

Occupant extracted from crash north of Vernon

Car went over embankment off Highway 97 in Spallumcheen

A crash closed Highway 97 near Stepping Stones Tuesday evening.

A single vehicle went off the road and down an embankment, near L&A Cross Road around 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1.

“Two occupants went down the bank and we had to extricate the driver,” Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Chief Ian Cummings said. “It was probably 25-30 feet down.”

Both were transported by BC Ambulance Service for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to RCMP.

The highway was closed for approximately an hour while crews cleared the scene.

“The collision remains under investigation at this time,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

