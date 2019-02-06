(Providence Healthcare)

OD patients given medicine at Vancouver ER as part of unique program

Patients get a three-day supply of Suboxone and easy-to-understand instructions from a nurse

A Vancouver emergency department has become the first in Canada to give overdose patients take-away packs of medication aimed at warding off withdrawal symptoms and getting them into treatment.

Dr. Andrew Kestler, a co-lead of the program at St. Paul’s Hospital, says patients get a three-day supply of Suboxone and easy-to-understand instructions from a nurse.

He says the idea is to prevent barriers to treatment because many patients are not able to even get a prescription filled at a pharmacy after being discharged.

Kestler says five women and three men have so far been given the medication and emergency departments around the province have shown interest in the project that could potentially be adopted across the country.

He says patients from the hospital can also access a clinic in the same building so they can be connected with a doctor in the community before being followed up by an outreach team.

The two-year innovative pilot project will be evaluated by the BC Centre on Substance Use in the province with the highest number of overdose deaths in Canada.

READ MORE: B.C. moves to curb high number of overdose deaths by recent inmates

READ MORE: B.C. centre at forefront of treating mental health and addiction together

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
2018 was 4th warmest, but next 5 years could break records

Just Posted

Highway crews work to stabilize rock face

Highway 97 north of Summerland has been closed since last weekend following a rock slide

Vernon meeting focuses on homeless

Part of City of Vernon Activate Safety Task Force recommendation draws close to 80 people to meeting

Vernon’s homeless struggling to stay warm

Those in need hit the hardest by cold snap

Police seek Okanagan-Shuswap armed robbery suspect

A two-month long search for an alleged armed robbery suspect, Michael David Trosky, who is wanted on outstanding warrants, has led RCMP to seek the public’s assistance in locating him.

Vernon hosts league-leading Chilliwack in key BCHL game

Vernon Vipers entertain Chilliwack Chiefs at 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place

“Sesame Street” celebrates 50th anniversary

New primetime TV episode, several other campaigns to ring in its Golden anniversary

Vernon Winter Carnival in full swing

A roundup of all things Carnival

B.C. political parties collecting, profiling with voters’ personal information

Consent needed for social media ‘scraping,’ privacy commissioner says

Picky eater or health problem? B.C. doctor talks about an unfamiliar disorder

Children with ARFID avoid certain foods based on their appearance, brand, smell and texture

OD patients given medicine at Vancouver ER as part of unique program

Patients get a three-day supply of Suboxone and easy-to-understand instructions from a nurse

Award-winning author and journalist Tanya Talaga to present in Okanagan

On Wednesday, Feb. 20, Talaga will appear in the Lecture Theatre of Okanagan College’s Vernon campus at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online for $15.

B.C. Liberal party launches online candidate recruitment drive

Leader Andrew Wilkinson said the party is shifting into a period of renewal after losing Nanaimo byelection

Former Canucks captain Andre Boudrias dead at 75

Dozens of social media posts have poured in by friends and fans

Patient says B.C. still behind in Parkinson’s brain surgery after announcement

Lawyer Gina Lupino concerned about B.C. wait lists compared with other provinces

Most Read