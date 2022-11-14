Black Press file photo.

Off-duty officer rushes to help on-duty member in Lake Country

Const. Nickel noticed an on-duty officer was in a difficult situation with a suspect

It was a case of ‘right place, right time’ for an off-duty Kelowna RCMP officer who helped take down an agitated suspect last week.

Const. Nickel was enjoying his day off with his family in Lake Country when he noticed an on-duty RCMP officer was in a difficult situation with a suspect who was not cooperating.

Const. Nickel parked his vehicle, made sure his family was safe, then ran to assist the other officer.

“Fortunately, Constable Nickel was in the area and able to assist, going above and beyond to help a fellow officer,” says Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch. “The video was provided by a fellow officer after they heard about his action.”

RCMP did not give any details of the incident but did say the suspect was arrested for causing a disturbance.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
KelownaLake CountryRCMP

