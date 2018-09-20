Officials: 3 killed in shooting at Maryland Rite Aid centre

FBI described the Aberdeen incident as an ‘active shooter situation’

Three people were killed Thursday morning in a shooting at a Rite Aid distribution centre in northeast Maryland, officials said.

A law enforcement official with knowledge of the shooting stressed that the number of dead is based on preliminary information. The official wasn’t authorized to discuss details by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

The attack came nearly three months after a man armed with a shotgun attacked a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland, killing five staff members.

The FBI described the Aberdeen incident as an “active shooter situation” and said its Baltimore field office was assisting.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the shooting involved “multiple victims” and warned that the situation was still fluid and asked people to avoid the area.

In a tweet, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said his office is monitoring the situation in Aberdeen and that the state stands ready to offer any support.

Susan Henderson, spokesman for the drugstore chain Rite Aid, said the shooting happened on the campus of a company distribution centre in Aberdeen. She described it as a support facility adjacent to a larger building.

Associated Press writer Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The longest week: Carolinas worn out by Florence
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers

Just Posted

Vernon murder case set back, again

Paramjit Singh Bogarh will appear in court Oct. 4

North Okanagan-Shuswap fundraiser delivers for charities

Armstrong Regional Cooperative’s Fuel Good Day raises $10,000 in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation rolls out new-look board

New board executive, new and retiring members highlight annual general meeting

Black Mountain / sntsk‘il’ntən Regional Park starts to take shape

Student volunteers from three local schools work on trail building project

BX Ranch event draws solid feedback

“The goal is to get out and talk to the residents who are actively using our parks.”

VIDEO: B.C. deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers

Campbell River resident captures entangled deer on camera

Still too many B.C. seniors in care facilities, on drugs

Seniors Advocate watching use of antipsychotics, opioids

Officials: 3 killed in shooting at Maryland Rite Aid centre

FBI described the Aberdeen incident as an ‘active shooter situation’

The hunt for online herb: feds seek dope on hazy world of pot’s ‘cryptomarket’

In less than a month, Canada to be first industrialized country to legalize recreational marijuana

Despite protests, Russia’s anti-doping agency reinstated

On a 9-2 vote, the executive committee declared RUSADA as having satisfied conditions

The longest week: Carolinas worn out by Florence

Frustration and sheer exhaustion are building as thousands of people wait to go home seven days after the storm began battering the coast.

Vancouver councillors move ahead with policy for duplexes on detached home lots

Mayor Gregor Robertson says the decision is another step toward adding homes in the city for the so-called “missing middle.”

Canada’s goal is to play in a medal game at World Cup in Spain

The 2014 women’s world basketball championships were a coming out party for Canada.

Following review, military police reopening 23 ‘unfounded’ sexual assault cases

That rate was higher than most civilian police forces.

Most Read