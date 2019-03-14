Officials warn of possible exposure as measles confirmed in southern Alberta

The person was active in numerous public places in Calgary and Cochrane starting March 5

Health officials say one case of infectious measles has been confirmed in southern Alberta and they are urging people who may have been exposed to be immunized.

Alberta Health Services says the person with the rash-causing virus was active in numerous public places in Calgary and Cochrane starting March 5.

READ MORE: Case of measles confirmed in B.C. interior

This past Tuesday, the person visited locations that included a Cabela’s sporting goods store, the Grub Deerfoot City restaurant and the Bella Concert Hall at Mount Royal University.

The health agency says people who may have been exposed on that day should attend an immunization clinic at Brentwood Mall in Calgary on Friday.

It says individuals who may have been exposed before then are no longer eligible for a preventative vaccine, but should contact a heath provider.

People born after 1970 who have not had measles and who have not had two doses of vaccine may be at risk of catching the virus.

At least 17 cases of measles have been identified in Metro Vancouver in recent weeks in an outbreak linked to French schools.

The Canadian Press

