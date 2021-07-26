Okanagan advocacy group to compile list of LGBTQ2S+ friendly churches

The list aims to expose churches that are openly hostile to LGBTQ2S+ people in the region

Advocacy Canada will be compiling a list of LGBTQ2S+ friendly churches in the Okanagan region, according to a release published on Saturday, July 23.

The list will include churches that are openly accepting LGBTQ2S+ members. This includes the Centre for Spiritual Living Kelowna, First United Church and Kelowna Unitarians. The list aims to expose those who are openly hostile to the LGBTQ2S+ community. It also aims to expose those who use conversion therapy tactics on LGBTQ2S+ people. Conversion therapy is a discounted and traumatic practice that aims to change a person’s sexual orientation and gender identity.

“The BC Human Rights Act forbids discrimination on these grounds, however, it doesn’t mean these churches won’t condemn what they call the sin of homosexuality, or carry out conversion efforts on queer members,” wrote Advocacy Canada in a press release.

Advocacy Canada is a local advocacy group founded by community member Wilbur Turner. Its mission is to unite and amplify LGBTQ2S+ voices in the community and have a positive change on important issues. The organization has also created a community task force to combat conversion therapy in the region.

