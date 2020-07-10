The propeller of a motorized boat encrusted with invasive mussels. Zebra and Quagga mussels can thrive in tiny crevices and even inside outboard motors, meaning very thorough cleaning is required to prevent their spread. (Contributed)

Okanagan and Shuswap MPs want federal funds to help stop invasive species

Concerns raised that spending favours Eastern Canada.

A trio of members of parliament representing communities in the Okanagan and Shuswap want to see more federal resources devoted to preventing the spread of invasive species into B.C. waterways.

A statement from Mel Arnold representing the North Okanagan and Shuswap, Dan Albas who is the MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola and Tracy Gray who represents Kelowna and Lake country suggested that Western Canada isn’t getting its fair share of invasive species protection funds.

“The vast majority of federal resources allotted for preventing or eradicating aquatic invasive species (AIS), including zebra and quagga mussels (ZQM), do not make it past the Great Lakes giving Western Canada, including British Columbia, little access to federal supports,” read the statement.

Read More: Homeowners arrive in North Shuswap to find thieves busy breaking in

Read More: Driver in North Shuswap observed vomiting after crashing vehicle, then running

The MPs allege that the federal government is ignoring the threat the aquatic invasive species pose to ecosystems and the economy in B.C. They go on to state that as COVID-19 travel restrictions increase more boats and visitors are coming to the region possibly carrying the invasive mussels or other species.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service maintains watercraft inspection stations near provincial boundaries throughout the summer months where boats entering the province are required to stop and be checked for evidence of invasive species. If necessary they are then decontaminated. As of the summer of 2019, the only inspection station on Highway 1 at Golden was open 24 hours a day. The other 11 stations along the province’s eastern and southern borders were open either 10 hours a day or from dawn until dusk.

Read More: Man drowns while swimming in Okanagan Lake

Read More: Motorcycle rider seriously injured in collision with vehicle southwest of Pritchard

In hopes of improving compliance with rules aimed at stopping the spread of invasive species, the Okanagan and Shuswap MPs sent a letter to Bernadette Jordan the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard asking that efforts to promote domestic tourism in Canada also remind travellers of their responsibility to control the spread of invasives.

Their letter-writing campaign also contacted the Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair to ask that the Canada Border Services Agency ensure that watercraft crossing into Canada from the United States under the ‘Alaska Loophole’ be treated as though it would be used in Canadian waters. The letter about border procedures noted that the state of Montana’s aquatic invasive detection program had noticed a sharp increase in the number of invasive mussel-fouled boats which they inspected, meaning the mussels could be spreading west on both sides of the national border.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BoatingEnvironment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dog locks out Kelowna couple on 4th floor patio
Next story
Haida matriarchs occupy ancient villages as fishing lodges reopen to visitors

Just Posted

Rescued hawk returned to Lumby skies

A rehabilitated Swainson’s hawk was returned to its Rawlings Lake habitat

Vernon Secondary grad wins award for community work during pandemic

Chelsea Durward helped bring hampers to 55 families in Vernon, Armstrong, Lumby and Kelowna

Okanagan and Shuswap MPs want federal funds to help stop invasive species

Concerns raised that spending favours Eastern Canada.

No bucks for Ellison park expansion, ministry tells Vernon chamber

Vernon Chamber of Commerce vows to help government connect with potential funding partners to see Chelsea Estate purchased

COVID-19: Vernon fields and courts ready for booking

Local sport organizations will soon be able to get back out on the field for limited activities

Horgan says B.C. restart making gains as more people come out of their homes

B.C. announced the easing of more restrictions on businesses, recreation and travel last month

Conservationists raise concerns over state of care for grizzly cubs transferred to B.C. zoo

‘Let them be assessed now before their fate is sealed,’ urges B.C. conservationist Barb Murray

Dog locks out Kelowna couple on 4th floor patio

Kelowna firefighters were called in to rescue the two people

B.C.’s COVID-19 job recovery led by tourism, finance minister says

Okanagan a bright spot for in-province visitor economy

Shuswap resident calls RCMP about vehicle with U.S. licence plates

Police summoned on July 4 regarding car parked with California plates

Homeowners arrive in North Shuswap to find thieves busy breaking in

Chase RCMP request assistance from public in tracking down suspects

Ryga Arts Festival to include virtual and in-person events

Arts festival in Summerland will run from Aug. 15 to 23

National Kitten Day aka the ‘purrfect’ day to foster a new friend

July 10 marks National Kitten Day, a special day to celebrate all things kittens

YouTubers claim to be Kelowna display toilet ‘poopers’

RCMP can not speak to legitimacy of video, will be investigating

Most Read