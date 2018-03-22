Okanagan artists showcased in new IH building

Interior Health showcased local artists during its open house Wednesday.

The event was held downtown at Interior Health’s Community Health and Services Centre to show the local art on display throughout the new Kelowna building.

The variety of art pieces has helped create a more inviting atmosphere for patients and members of the public, many with strong mental health connections and meanings, according to IH.

“Art is a powerful and positive tool that can be a healing force for people facing mental health challenges” said Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy. “In addition to its therapeutic benefits, this art installation is also a great way to create a sense of community and contribute to a welcoming, compassionate and warm environment for all those who visit or work at the centre.”

“The CHSC has a diverse population ranging from clients requiring our services to staff providing care and health system supports,” said CHSC art committee chair Givonna DeBruin. “When seeking art pieces for the second floor, the art committee mindfully sought out pieces that were therapeutic to our clients as well as to the clinicians who provide service. We also sought participation from our staff members, patients, and the general public to ensure a sense of community was felt.”

The CHSC is home to more than 40 pieces of art from emerging and professional artists across IH. In partnership with ARTSCO, through the Artscape Program, a variety of rotating art exhibits are on display throughout the building by young and emerging artists. Rotating exhibits by staff members also appear on the fourth and fifth floors, said IH.

The building is also home to one of Canada’s 150 Mosaic projects, adding colour and vibrancy to the main lobby. The mosaic celebrates Kelowna as a healthy community and is a primary attraction to visitors, said IH.

Feature artists in attendance and with work on display for the open house included: Dennis Evans, Don Berger, Erika and Florian Maurer, Jose Herandez, Jack Hambleton, CMHA Senior Artists, and Jessica Hedrick.

