Two boaters on Okanagan Lake were fined Sunday for angling with illegal bait and prohibited gear. (BC Conservation Officer Service/Facebook)

Okanagan boaters fined, gear seized after angling with illegal bait, prohibited gear

On Sunday COs found many individuals fishing against regulations; gear violations, more

Two boaters on Okanagan Lake were fined Sunday for angling with illegal bait and prohibited gear.

In a post on social media, the BC Conservation Officer Service explained that Penticton conservation officers (COs) were patrolling the lake May 10, conducting compliance inspections for anglers and boating safety.

During the patrol, they encountered two Okanagan residents angling for Burbot fish with illegal bait and prohibited gear. This resulted in the fishermen being fined a combined $600 and had their rods, reels and fish seized.

Also on Sunday, COs found individuals angling with more than one fishing line, possessing live fish, multiple prohibited gear violations and small vessel regulation infractions.

They reminded the public to know the regulations before setting off.

“Please remember that if you decided to go angling, you may be inspected by a conservation officer for licensing requirement, gear restrictions and catch limits,” read the post.

Conservation

