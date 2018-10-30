Okanagan Boys and Girls Club – Penticton receives facelift

OBGC staff and Team Depot members on Team Depot Day in Penticton. This group of people worked to repaint portions of the facility. Photo submitted by OBGC.

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Club (OBGC) in Penticton received a much-needed facelift thanks to Team Depot.

The associate-led volunteer program encourages Home Depot employees to take leadership roles within their communities. The program has been running at the West Kelowna, Kelowna and Vernon locations for the past six years, completing a total of 12 projects with the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club.

“Their expertise, committed employee volunteers and donations of gift cards from The Home Depot Foundation have made these extreme makeovers possible.” stated Jarrod Stocker, OBGC Director of Facilities and Transportation in a release. “From updating our youth shelter with a fresh coat of paint, to enhancing outdoor spaces at our Armstrong Club, the associates work with our facilities and transportation department and the local club staff to carve a day out and come together to make a difference. Enhancing our facilities and the lives of thousands of deserving local children, youth and families that are in need and accessing our clubs!”

The most recent project focused on the Penticton club and saw 10 employees out of the West Kelowna and Kelowna Home Depot locations met with local club staff members to “refresh the walls in the coat room, lego room, school-aged childcare room, as well as the club entrance and hallway,” according to the release.

“In just six hours, with $1,400 in supplies and hours of volunteer work, Team Depot finished the upgrade, brightening the Penticton Club with two coats on all the walls and trim,” states the release.

The Team Depot members have already booked their next Team Depot day back in Penticton for Spring 2019.

“The impact of The Home Depot support for our facilities has been enormous, and at this point, I would not know what to do without Home Depot. From every young person or family that walks through an OBGC door, we thank you,” said Stocker.

