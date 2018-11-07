Image from Pixabay.com

Okanagan breweries to gather for Brewphoria

Hosted at the Tree Brewing Beer Institute in Kelowna

The Tree Brewing Beer Institute will be hosting its 4th annual Brewphoria on Nov. 8 at 1346 Water St. in Kelowna.

Eleven Okanagan breweries have been invited to bring their best beers for attendees to sample. It’s also an opportunity for brewers in the industry to connect and network.

“This is our fourth year doing this and it’s a lot of fun, but it also speaks to how the craft beer community supports one another,” said Tree Brewing Beer Institute’s co-owner Chris Sterling. “We have a venue where we can easily fit 12 breweries into our space, and showcase the different types of high quality beer being made in the Okanagan.”

The breweries that will be in attendance are: Firehall Brewery, Freddy’s Brewpub, Kettle River Brewing Co., Barley Station Brewpub, Marten Brewpub, Bad Tattoo Brewing, Tin Whistle Brewing Co., Vice and Virtue Brewing Co., Detonate Brewing Co., BNA Brewing Co. and Eatery and Cannery Brewing.

“Here in the Okanagan it’s not just about wine, it’s also about the great beers being made out of Penticton and Kelowna and Vernon and Kamloops and the whole area,” said Sterling. “(At the event) all the brewers will kind of congregate together and start sharing stories and talking recipes — it’s a great way to connect.”

Sterling said since the first year they organized the event, the number of breweries in the area has grown significantly. This is why they are trying to include some new faces in the mix this year.

“Our first year, it was very difficult because 12 was pretty much the total number of breweries in the Okanagan. But this year we weren’t able to invite everybody, there’s far more than 12,” said Sterling. “We kept some that we’ve had over the years, but we’ve also invited some breweries that have never participated before. This includes Freddy’s Brewpub, Vice and Virtue Brewing Co. and Detonate Brewing Co. It just adds to the fun of the event.”

In years past each event has had a theme, but this year Sterling said they just told the breweries to “bring their favourite beer.”

Attendees will enjoy 12 five-ounce cask samples, one 20-ounce cask pint, and tasty snacks. Sterling said the event is usually a huge hit and they are close to selling out but tickets may be available at the door for $35 each depending on quantity. The event starts at 5 p.m.

“Your ticket gives you the opportunity to taste every single cask that’s there, and then you get a pint to fill with your favourite one. But if there’s one that you love, you can use your samples just that one, it’s up to you,” said Sterling. “But we’re trying to encourage people to try everybody’s because everyone makes a great beer and they’re all very different, the whole idea is to try them all.”

