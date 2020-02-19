Magda Kapp of the Okanagan Alzheimer’s Society (second from left) along with T-Bone’s employees Brian Ulveland, Sherri Lynn LaRush and Dennis Ulveland. The Vernon business donated $11,000 to the society in December 2019. (Contributed)

Okanagan business throws bone to B.C. Alzheimer Society

T-Bone’s Fresh Meal Markets raised $11,000 for the society in December 2019

An Okanagan-based business has once again held a successful fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

T-Bone’s Fresh Meal Market held a friendly fundraising competition between its five stores, located in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Mission, Vernon and Penticton.

In just a few short days in December 2019, the stores managed to raise $11,000.

“Alzheimer’s is a cause that is near and dear to the owners,” said Patti Ulveland of T-Bone’s. “After the diagnosis of one of their parents they quickly realized how great the need is to support the caregivers as well as the patients.”

T-Bone’s also kicks off every summer with a prawn skewer blitz sale, which has run since 2015 and raised more than $57,000.

The funds have helped the Alzheimer Society offer programs such as educational workshops, and also provide critical support for caregivers.

Both the T-Bone’s ownership group and the stores’ customers contributed to the December fundraising total.

“T-Bone’s would like to thank their loyal customers who have embraced this fundraising and their staff who go the extra mile to ensure its success.”

READ MORE: New study offers hope for Okanagan residents living with memory loss

READ MORE: Vernon library to launch tech lab

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessDonation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maggie and Tim: A residential school survivor and her son who died on B.C. streets
Next story
World Cup skier from Okanagan dies suddenly at 19

Just Posted

Vernon cadets medal at Sovereign Lake biathlon

First time in 15 years championships held on home turf

Okanagan business throws bone to B.C. Alzheimer Society

T-Bone’s Fresh Meal Markets raised $11,000 for the society in December 2019

WEB POLL: Would you like to see a new highway built between B.C. and Central Alberta?

Building another highway through the mountains would shave 95 km from Kamloops to Red Deer

Okanagan rinks have mixed results as BC Seniors Curling finals begin

A total of 15 rinks are competing in Vernon for right to go to nationals in Manitoba

Vernon Chamber says 2020 budget lacklustre for small buisnesses

‘There was absolutely nothing meaningful in the budget for entrepreneurs,’ Chamber GM

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

Summerland’s Beer house recognized for heritage value

Building on Jubilee Road was constructed more than a century ago

Man arrested following theft, threats at Kelowna store

The 20-year-old man remains in police custody and faces a number of potential charges

Higher costs should kill Trans Mountain pipeline, federal opposition says

Most recent total was $12.6 billion, much higher than a previous $7.4-billion estimate

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say they’ll meet with ministers if RCMP get out

Federal minister in charge of Indigenous relations has proposed a meeting to diffuse blockades

Okanagan Spring Wine Festival tickets now on sale

The festival takes place from Apr. 30. to May. 17.

Morning Start: Did you know Ringo Starr narrated Thomas the Tank Engine?

Your morning start for Wednesday, Feb. 19

Trees Cannabis director fined $1.5M for selling marijuana

Fine follows provincial crackdown on popular dispensary

World Cup skier from Okanagan dies suddenly at 19

Kuroda, who made his World Cup debut earlier this year, passed away suddenly Monday night.

Most Read