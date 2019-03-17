Okanagan Cat Coalition asks for help from community

The coalition has lost over half its inventory of traps

The Okanagan Cat Coalition is asking the community for help.

The volunteer run coalition helps re-home stray cats and is asking for donations to buy traps to get cats off the streets and into new homes.

“We are presently gearing up for another busy season of rescues. We are starting to receive new reports and working on some of our past reports we couldn’t get to before the cold snap hit,” said the Okanagan Cat Coalition in a Facebook post.

“However, just as we need to get to kitties in need, we are finding out we are running low on traps. We disperse traps out with the hope people will return them once the reports are completed but that’s not always the case.”

They say that the traps cost $100 and have purchased over $5,000 in traps over the past few years. They have loaned traps to residents but have lost over half their inventory due to them not being returned.

To return a trap, contact Romany at the Okanagan Cat Coalition Facebook page or return to one of their veterinary partners, Alpine Pet Hospital and Boarding, Burtch Animal Hospital, Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital or Westbank Animal Care Hospital.

Donations are also being accepted on the website okanaganhumanesociety.com

