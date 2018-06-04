Okanagan chain reaction accident results in one ticket, minor injuries and highway closure

Six-vehicle accident near Friday on Highway 97A

One person was issued a ticket and there were minor injuries to those involved in a six-vehicle collision early Friday evening five kilometres north of Enderby on Highway 97A at Fenton Road.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene, and RCMP said northbound traffic was stopped for a vehicle attempting to make a left-hand turn. A white Ford pickup failed to stop in time, causing a chain reaction where several other vehicles then rear-ended one another.

Three of the vehicles involved in the collision veered off the road in an attempt to avoid the collision. However, the vehicles were not successful and collided with both stationary vehicles and oncoming southbound traffic.

“A red Chevrolet pickup travelling southbound was towing a boat at the time it was struck, causing the truck to lose the boat and trailer which ended up in the ditch,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

“It is very fortunate there were only minor injuries with one person being transported by BC Ambulance Service to the local medical facility.”

ORIGINAL: Highway 97A open following four-vehicle accident near Enderby

The highway was closed for about an hour in both directions as police conducted their investigation and the scene was cleared of debris.

One driver was issued a ticket for following to close under the Motor Vehicle Act. Property in the area sustained moderate damages.

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is reminding motorists to stay alert as the roads become increasingly busy in the summer months. For more Summer Safe Driving Tips visit the BC RCMP website here.


