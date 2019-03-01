Okanagan cities to celebrate B.C. Transit Driver Appreciation Day

The province is asking transit users to say an extra “thank you” March 18 to bus drivers as transit systems across North America join together to celebrate Transit Driver Appreciation Day. B.C.
Vernon transit is celebrating by saluting some of the most reliable and extraordinary individuals who get people where they need to be safely.
“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all of the BC Transit drivers throughout the province who help people get around their communities safely,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Whether going to school or work or visiting friends or family, our bus drivers play an important role in our daily lives. I encourage everyone riding the bus today to let their driver know they appreciate them.”
Communities from all around the province will be joining BC Transit to help celebrate the day by handing out “Thank You” cards to customers to share with their transit drivers. Participating communities include Vernon, Ashcroft-Clinton, Campbell River, Clearwater, Comox Valley, Peachland, Pemberton, Victoria and Whistler.
Bus riders wishing to make Transit Driver Appreciation Day more special for their favourite operators can use the hashtag ‘#TDAD’ on social media. Customers can also simply thank their transit driver whenever they are exiting the bus.
