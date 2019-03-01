Okanagan cities to celebrate B.C. Transit Driver Appreciation Day

BC Transit to help celebrate the day by handing out “Thank You” cards to customers to share with their transit drivers on Transit Driver Appreciation Day, Monday, March 18.

Vernon transit is celebrating by saluting some of the most reliable and extraordinary individuals who get people where they need to be safely.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all of the BC Transit drivers throughout the province who help people get around their communities safely,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Whether going to school or work or visiting friends or family, our bus drivers play an important role in our daily lives. I encourage everyone riding the bus today to let their driver know they appreciate them.”

Communities from all around the province will be joining BC Transit to help celebrate the day by handing out “Thank You” cards to customers to share with their transit drivers. Participating communities include Vernon, Ashcroft-Clinton, Campbell River, Clearwater, Comox Valley, Peachland, Pemberton, Victoria and Whistler.

In honour of our transit drivers across British Columbia, BC Transit has collected stories from communities throughout the province and produced a series of short videos showcasing some of the dedicated and hard-working people behind the wheel.

“We are proud to celebrate the hard work and dedication all of our transit drivers, across the province, who continue to showcase a high degree of professionalism, dedication to safety, and excellent customer service on a daily basis.” said Erinn Pinkerton, President and Chief Executive Officer of BC Transit.

To view BC Transit’s driver appreciation videos, visit the YouTube channel, Facebook page or Twitter feed. BC Transit will release new videos starting Friday, March 1, leading up to Transit Driver Appreciation Day, on Monday, March 18. B.C. Transit systems featured this year include Salt Spring Island, Kamloops and Prince George.

Bus riders wishing to make Transit Driver Appreciation Day more special for their favourite operators can use the hashtag ‘#TDAD’ on social media. Customers can also simply thank their transit driver whenever they are exiting the bus.

For information on schedules, routes and service alerts, and compliment submissions, please visit bctransit.com.

