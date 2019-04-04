The City of Vernon is appealing an order to reinstate a fire captain, one of two fire services employees terminted in March 2018 for engaging in sexual activity while on duty. (Black Press - file photo)

Okanagan city appeals fire captain reinstatement order

Vernon firefighters terminated for having sex on duty ordered reinstated by arbitration board

The City of Vernon is appealing an order to reinstate a fire captain to active duty after he was caught having sex with a colleague on duty.

The two employees were fired in March 2018 for engaging in sexual activity in the workplace while on duty, but the city was ordered last month to reinstate the pair by a majority of the arbitration board that had been convened to hear a grievance brought forward by the B.C. International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF).

RELATED: Vernon ordered to reinstate terminated firefighters caught having sex at work

“The city has filed an application to the Labour Relations Board appealing the order of the arbitration board to reinstate the captian to the workplace,” said the city in a two-line release issued late Thursday afternoon. “The city has also filed an application to stay the implementation of the order pending the Labour Board’s review.”

Both individuals worked in the city’s Fire Service prior to having been terminated last March. The captain, at the time of his termination, had previously served a recent three-day suspension for engaging in bullying and harassment of a fellow firefighter.

In the ruling, the board panel suggested that termination was excessive and instead proposed a four-month suspension as well as a temporary demotion for the captain.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
City of Vernon appeals fire captain reinstatement order
Next story
Study challenges health benefits of moderate drinking

Just Posted

Suspected Vernon drug house raided by officers

Sixteen people, drugs, paraphernalia found inside home on 39th Avenue Wednesday

City of Vernon appeals fire captain reinstatement order

Firefighters terminated for having sex on duty ordered reinstated by arbitration board last month

UPDATED: Missing Vernon woman found safe

Suzie Clark, 21, was last seen March 28

Vernon hot spots cleaned of needles and garbage

Folks on Spokes program starts Sharps Hotline and daily cleanup

Vernon teen builds motorized bike

All the parts used to build the motor obtained at the local landfill and carefully assembled by the 17-year-old

‘I want to remember:’ Survivors, families mark Broncos tragedy forever with ink

Straschnitzki, paralyzed from the waist down, was one of 13 players injured

Okanagan city appeals fire captain reinstatement order

Vernon firefighters terminated for having sex on duty ordered reinstated by arbitration board

Bar Rescue star gets taste of the South Okanagan thanks to local pub owner

Brexit pub owner tries to show off Penticton to TV show host Jon Taffer

B.C. premier says final pieces of massive LNG Canada project now in place

The legislative assembly passed the Income Tax Amendment Act Thursday

Municipal staffer involved in alleged inappropriate texts, say B.C. ‘creep catcher’

Bob Andrews is on leave from his position with the Township of Langley

VIDEO: Jersey Day and Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos victims

There’s a variety of different clothing to wear to honour victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Stigma Stroll walks through Okanagan to end stigma around mental health

The walk begins in Penticton and will end in Vernon

B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart took to Facebook to remind people how much littering costs cities

Should B.C. teachers have to take annual math tests?

Ontario to require new teachers to prove math skills to get their teaching licence

Most Read