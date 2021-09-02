Okanagan College campuses host vaccination clinics

Campuses in Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and Salmon Arm will host COVID-19 clinics for returning staff, students and faculty on Tuesday, Sept. 7

On-campus COVID-19 immunization clinics are being offered for Okanagan College returning students, faculty and staff.

The clinics are in partnership with Interior Health.

“We know the safety of our campuses increases when people are vaccinated,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training. “These on-campus clinics make it easy and convenient to get the vaccine – make the choice to protect your community and play an active role in ensuring a safe return to school this fall.”

All students, faculty and staff can walk-up, register and receive their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. People are eligible for their second dose 28 days after receiving their first dose.

The clinics will be held Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kelowna campus; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Penticton campus; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Salmon Arm at the college; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vernon campus.

Students can also receive express-line service at Trinity Hall in Kelowna until Sept. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Student identification is not required.

There will also be an off-campus clinic in Kelowna on Sept. 7 at 1905 Springfield Road from 4-7 p.m.

“With the start of the new semester approaching and as we bring our full learning community back together on campus, we’re strongly encouraging everyone to be vaccinated as soon as possible – for yourself and those around you,” said Neil Fassina, president of Okanagan College. “As a college, following PHO and Interior Health guidance, we’ve been able to continue to deliver education and training safely all throughout the pandemic, and we recognize that vaccination is a vital layer of protection for us all this fall.”

People can also get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping in to an immunization clinic or making an appointment.

To make an appointment, register online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, call 1‑833‑838‑2323, or visit a Service BC office listed here, and then book an appointment.

For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics and other resources visit:

https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/

