Okanagan College grad wins award and breaks barriers for women

Meghan McCreight graduated from the Water Engineering Technology program at the OC, Kelowna campus

Meghan McCreight received her award in Vancouver from the Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training Anne Kang (Irving K. Barber/BC Scholarship Society)

Meghan McCreight, is breaking barriers for women and was awarded the Irving K. Barber Women in Technology Scholarship, worth $10,000.

The Water Engineering Technology (WET) graduate completed her studies at the Okanagan College, Kelowna campus.

The scholarship recognizes women who are excelling in their studies of computer/data science, engineering or mathematics in post-secondary. The goal of the scholarship is to award women’s excellence in technology and encourage future generations of women to join a traditionally male-dominated field.

WET program chair Allison O’Neill says she is very proud of McCreight’s accomplishment. O’Neill says that the young WET graduate is paving the way for others hoping to pursue studies in science, technology, engineering and math.

“Women have struggled to succeed in the engineering disciplines for so long. Scholarships like these go a long way to support female students entering male-dominated environments and reverse historical trends,” says O’Neill.

McCreight says the plan is to pursue further studies at the University of Victoria to do a double major in biology and environmental studies, which her scholarship will support.

To learn more about the WET program, visit okanagan.bc.ca/wet.

