Nick Pelletier has been competing in sports his whole life. Now, he wants to do it with purpose. (Nick Pelletier)

Okanagan College graduate is preparing to bike across America

Nick Pelletier will travel coast to coast to raise money for a non-profit

A recent Okanagan College graduate living in Kelowna is poised to bike over 5,400 km to raise money for an international non-profit.

Nick Pelletier has grown up running, jumping, biking, swimming and virtually doing everything else that requires athletic ability. Most recently, he qualified for the 2019 triathlon world championships in Switzerland.

Now, at the age of 21, the Calgary native is gearing up to ride his bike across America for Pencils of Promise, a non-profit that builds schools and provides quality education for children overseas.

“Ever since I was young I have had a passion for helping people,” Pelletier wrote on his website. “I am blessed to have been gifted a healthy body and athletic abilities and I plan to use them to create good in whatever ways I can.”

Pelletier’s trip will begin in September, after his triathlon season is done.

His first stop will be San Jose, California and the last leg of the journey will finish in Old Orchard Beach, Maine.

“My dad did the trip before I was born and so I’ve always wanted to do this,” he said. “After I learnt about Pencils of Promise in school, I figured I could do some good at the same time.”

To donate, visit his website at nickpelletier.ca.

