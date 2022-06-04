Okanagan College holds first in-person convocation since 2019

In-person graduation was limited the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic

For the first time since 2019, Okanagan College held its graduation convocation in person on Friday and Saturday (June 3 and 4).

It gives students the chance to walk the stage and receive their degrees after years of hard work in front of their families and friends instead of a limited crowd like the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Creating meaningful and high-quality educational opportunities is at the heart of what we do, and Convocation represents the culmination of the student experience at Okanagan College,” said Okanagan College President Dr. Neil Fassina. “We are eager to see graduates apply their newfound skills and knowledge to transform lives and communities throughout the region.”

Graduates from business, health, arts, science, and technology are being recognized for their accomplishments throughout the two days. Students from both the Kelowna and Vernon’s campus walked the stage at the same event this weekend at Kelowna’s location.

For family and friends who couldn’t make it to the event, the college had a livestream set up for people to still watch online.

CollegeCOVID-19Graduation 2022Okanagan