Okanagan College hosts ‘A Conversation About Ukraine’

It’s top of mind from classrooms, to the community, to the dinner table, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The war has hit close to home for many in the region, which is why Okanagan College is virtually hosting “A Conversation About Ukraine”, tonight.

Pamela Nelson, Okanagan College (OC) business professor, who has been organizing the panel, said the intention is to help our students, colleagues and community better understand the history of this conflict and consider the impact of disinformation.

“It’s important to create a safe space which fosters truth and understanding; a space where our community can come together and have a discussion as we try to navigate and process this very difficult and traumatic time,” said Nelson.

The panel will bring together educational and political backgrounds to offer a variety of perspectives in hopes of creating a discussion for the community, moderated by OC business professor Devin Rubadeau.

OC Dean of business William Gillett will provide insights based on his background in diplomatic relations and international refugee support systems. OC’s political science professor Linda Elmose will share her experience in global politics, global political economy and politics of human rights. History professor Howard Hisdal will draw on his 25-year background in military service.

Community members are also welcome to participate.

Peter Bihun, president of the Ukrainian Cultural Society, will provide thoughts from the Ukrainian community. Stephen Fuhr, former Kelowna-Lake Country MP and 20-year veteran of the Canadian Forces serving as a CF-18 pilot and NATO combat air operations evaluator will discuss the impacts of economic sanctions.

A Conversation About Ukraine will be held on March 8 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

The event is open to Okanagan College students, faculty and staff as well as the general public. Registration is required and the link to access the virtual event will be sent out following registration.

