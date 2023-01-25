Students from the Okanagan College School of Business returned from a successful outing at the Queen’s University Inter-Collegiate Business Competition. (Okanagan College/Submitted)

Students from the Okanagan College School of Business returned from a successful outing at the Queen’s University Inter-Collegiate Business Competition. (Okanagan College/Submitted)

Okanagan College students in the black at Canada’s oldest business school competition

Business school students took part in Queen’s University Inter-Collegiate Business Competition

Okanagan College (OC) School of Business students were well represented at the Queen’s University Inter-Collegiate Business Competition held Jan. 13 to 15 in Kingston, ON.

The 15 students combined for four medals and also won the team award for exceptional team spirit.

The students had 5.5 hours to analyze a business scenario, develop a solution and create a presentation for a panel of judges.

They competed in areas such as human resources, ethics, accounting, debate, digital strategy, marketing, and business policy.

Teammates Patrick Gilmour and Jessica Skerlec had first-place showing in the human resources competition.

“The entire process challenged me to apply my learnings and strengths from our business program in an environment outside of the classroom,” said Skerlec.

Gilmour was ecstatic when he heard OC was named champion.

“I was so glad to be able to attribute this accomplishment to the dedication of our coaches – Roger and Laura – and the entire business program at OC,” he said.

Here is the list of winners:

  • 1st (HR): Patrick Gilmour and Jessica Skerlec – Coached by Laura Thurnheer and Roger Wheeler;
  • 2nd (Debate): Braden Hall and Manmeet Dhaliwal – Coached by Bob Groves;
  • 2nd (Ethics): Kimberly Cornell – Coached by Robert Ryan and Caroline Gilchrist;
  • 3rd (Accounting): Annika Kirk and Connor Margetts – Coached by Mary Ann Knoll and Adrian Fontenla;
  • Co-Chairperson Award – Exceptional Team Spirit.

The Queen’s University Inter-Collegiate Business Competition is considered Canada’s largest, oldest, and most prestigious undergraduate case competition.

READ MORE: Kelowna Library searching for ‘diverse group’ for story time

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AwardsBusinessCollegeOkanaganStudents

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Australia could deny Ye entry over antisemitism: official
Next story
Trudeau, premiers to meet in February to move health care talks along

Just Posted

Crews clear fallen trees at SilverStar Mountain Resort. (Sheena On Piste photo)
More falling, dangerous trees force closures at Vernon ski hill

Gas prices for regular fuel in Greater Vernon have jumped at least 10 cents as of Wednesday, Jan. 25. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Gas prices take 10-cent jump, plus in Vernon

The Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra joins the OSO for the performance of Musical Giants February. (File photo)
Symphony shifts February Vernon show to local church

Hank Cleaves (26) and the Vernon Vipers take on Ryan Hopkins (4), goalie Luca Di Pasquo and the Penticton Vees in BCHL action Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Kal Tire Place. Game time is 7 p.m. (Black Press file photo)
Vernon Vipers look to vanquish Penticton Vees