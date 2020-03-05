Jerry Miskenack, a Carrier/Cree grass dancer, dances during the Inter-Tribal Dance. (Lindsay Chung file photo)

Okanagan College to celebrate multiculturalism in Vernon

Take in sights and sounds from a variety of cultures at annual event

Okanagan College’s Vernon Campus will be celebrating multiculturalism next week with its second event in the Kal View Cafe.

In 2017, the college saw between 200 and 300 students, faculty, staff and members of the public take part in the colourful event that highlighted cultural diversity through song, dance, stories, traditions and dress and now, they’re looking to up the ante with some special events.

The Multicultural Day Celebration on March 11 will see hoop dancers, Japanese dancers, grass and jingle dancing and coastal fashion at the event which runs between 11-2 p.m.

Henna painting, drawing and cattail bracelets will be activities people can take part in at the Library and Kal View Cafe Kids Corner, or listen to some story telling from the Okanagan Indian Band’s Cultural Immersion Captikwt Performance and Okanagan College students’ Mosaic Story Telling events slated for 1:30 and 1:40, respectively.

Canadian Multiculturalism Day is a countrywide holiday that falls on June 27 this year. The day honours the racial, religious and cultural backgrounds that make up Canada.

READ MORE: International Women’s Day seminar in Vernon set to inspire

READ MORE: Summer powwow heating up

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

College

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two post-secondary schools in Vancouver close over COVID-19 concern
Next story
‘Burned alive’: BC SPCA petition demands fire code changes to protect farm animals

Just Posted

Okanagan Rail Trail closure expand near Vernon

10 kilometres of pathway will have full daytime closures in effect to complete erosion mitigation

Okanagan College to celebrate multiculturalism in Vernon

Take in sights and sounds from a variety of cultures at annual event

UPDATE: Vernon man sentenced 5 years for assisting in brother’s escape after murder

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s wife was murdered in Vernon in 1986; has three years credit for time served

Bobcat captured by Vernon photographer

Wildlife photographer Carla Hunt shares this stunning image she took in February

Enderby tyke entered into cutest baby competition

Cohen Hood has until the end of March to earn votes in BabyVote’s Cutest Baby Competition

UPDATE: Elementary school evacuated after CN freight train derails east of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital Board budget adopted

Budget of $12,035,140 is expected to cost the average household $11.69

Investigation finds lack of communication led to near-miss at Trail airport

A plane almost collided with an airport vehicle in December 2018

Shuswap resident wins $75,000 in BC/49 lotto

Mystery winner was one number short of $2 million jackpot

‘Burned alive’: BC SPCA petition demands fire code changes to protect farm animals

More than 3,800 people have signed petition to make livestock protection a Canada Codes objective

Kelowna airport travel show is a go despite growing coronavirus unease

The annual Spring Travel Show returns to Kelowna International Airport on March 7

Handholding before homicide: Video shows final hours before West Kelowna murder

A video played in court on Thursday showed the hours leading up to Rama Gauravarapu’s murder

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s, B.C. finance minister to keep working

Carole James says she’ll serve in cabinet as long as she can

VIDEO: Teen bear-spray incident caught on camera near Chilliwack high school

RCMP engaged with parents, school district to determine if matter should proceed criminally

Most Read