Okanagan College Vernon campus to celebrate writers and fine artists

The community of poets, fiction, and creative non-fiction writers is coming together Sept. 22

Okanagan College (OC) Vernon campus will celebrate 15 years of writing and publishing in the North Okanagan this month.

The community of poets, fiction, and creative non-fiction writers is coming together Sept. 22 for an evening devoted to the collective showcase of students, alumni, instructors, and former faculty members.

“We have such a dedicated and talented community of writers, with a long history of promoting creativity in the region,” said Judith Anderson, OC dean of arts and foundational programs.

“This is a significant milestone for the program, and this showcase is a great way to celebrate our students, faculty, and alumni.”

The evening will celebrate the achievements of up-and-coming writers as well as established names in the literary community.

A documentary screening of Why We Write: Poets of Vernon will also be screened. The film was produced and directed by OC English professor Hannah Calder and former OC student Curtis Emde and features poets born and/or based in Vernon, including Syilx storytellers.

“There is a rich, vibrant writing community here that has sustained me and many others, and the film screening is a chance to celebrate that community,” said Calder.

The celebration will also feature student readings and scholarship announcements from OC’s English and fine arts department. The community is welcome to attend, and admission is by donation.

