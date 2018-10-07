Okanagan College’s tuition giveaway returns to Vernon open house

Learning about your future options could pay off, quite literally, at Okanagan College.

The College’s annual Program Open House and Spotlight Sessions at the Vernon campus is set for Monday, Oct. 29, offering high school and post-secondary students the opportunity to explore potential career paths and services.

For students considering an academic, apprenticeship or vocational program at Okanagan College, there is extra incentive to stop in: anyone who attends Program Open House and Spotlight Sessions can be entered into a draw for a $5,000 tuition voucher. Anyone who applies during the event will have application fees waived.

Student Braeden Lambert was the Tuition Giveaway winner in 2017 after spending the day at a College campus researching the Bachelor of Business degree program.

“It totally took me by surprise when I got the phone call telling me I won the tuition money – I felt like I won the lottery or something,” says Lambert. “It’s given me the freedom of time to focus on studying, and I can use that money on courses in the summer to get that extra foot in the door for the coming year.”

The Program Open House and Spotlight Sessions runs Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Kal View Café of the Vernon campus, 7000 College Way. Spotlight Sessions include:

Arts and science studies, 6 p.m. in Room D310

Trades, 6 p.m., in Room D221

Health, 6 p.m., in Room D314

Business, 6:45 p.m., in Room D212

Engineering Technologies, 6:45 p.m., Room C344

Continuing Studies, 6:45 p.m., D344

Related: Okanagan College campus orientation kicks off

Related: Okanagan College facility gets students job-ready

An additional Vernon event offers a second opportunity for potential students. Freshman 15 Seminar will be held Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the Lecture Theatre (D310), walking students and parents through the top 15 points they should know before starting post-secondary. Topics will include terminology, accessing scholarships and bursaries, applying for student loans, the application process, and important student services.

“Students exploring their post-secondary options tend to explore programs, chat with recruiters and advisors to have questions answered, and tour classrooms. The open house offers all of this, in addition to the opportunity to connect with College instructors,” says Inga Wheeler, associate registrar. “The entry for the Tuition Giveaway is icing on the cake.”

Anyone who takes an official tour, attends a recruitment event or connects with a recruitment team member will receive an entry to the contest. The winner will be chosen on May 16, 2019, and they will receive a voucher covering fall and winter semester tuition fees up to $5,000. Conditions apply for the Tuition Giveaway draw, and are available online at okanagan.bc.ca/tuitiongiveaway.

Those who cannot attend are welcome to book a campus tour or become a student for the day. For information or questions, contact Tawnya Cameron at tcameron@okanagan.bc.ca or 250-545-7291, ext. 2309.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.