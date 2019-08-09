The lakefront along Gellatly Road is a focal destination point for in West Kelowna. Photo: Capital News file

Okanagan communities among best in Canada

The rankings come from Maclean’s Magazine rankings of 415 cities

The communities of the Okanagan have been recognized as some of the top in the country.

According to the 2019 rankings of the best communities in Canada by Maclean’s Magazine, Salmon Arm and West Kelowna earned the sixth and 12th best Canadian rankings respectively and the top two ranked communities in B.C.

Throughout the rest of the Central Okanagan, Kelowna earned 39th, Vernon at 62nd, Lake Country with 72nd and Penticton at 134th.

The filters on the 415 communities are based on wealth and economy, affordability, taxes, weather, crime, health, amenities and more.

Weather was a top factor for West Kelowna, while Salmon Arm was commended for its tax rates and housing prices.

“If great weather is a top priority for you, our ranking puts West Kelowna’s at the fourth best in the country, with 124 days out of the year with temperatures above 20 C,” reads Maclean’s rankings.

“If you love B.C.’s weather, water and mountains but can’t stomach the housing prices anywhere near the Vancouver area, the average primary residence in Salmon Arm is just $429,000.”

In 2019, three of the top five places in B.C. are in the Interior, with Nelson rounding out the rankings at 18th (Oak Bay and Colwood on Vancouver Island grabbed the other two spots in the B.C. top five).

British Columbia has 16 communities in the top 50, while Ontario has the most with 28 including the top five overall communities in the country.

