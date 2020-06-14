Okanagan connector hit with heavy snow

A special weather statement is in effect for the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna

Drive BC view of Okanagan Connector on June 14, 2020. (Contributed)

A special weather statement is in effect for the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

An unseasonably cool airmass has resulted in wet snow occurring near the summit of the Okanagan Connector this morning, according to Environment Canada.

Snowfall accumulations of 2 to 5 cm are possible before the snow changes to rain by this afternoon.

AIM Roads is warning drivers of slippery sections. AIM duty crews have been actively plowing and sanding.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

