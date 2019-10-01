Okanagan Cops for Kids Ride raises $350,000

Ride captain offers special thanks to Vernon community

The 2019 Cops for Kids Ride this summer raked in $350,000 to help children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis.

“I wanted to say thank you to the community of Vernon,” ride captain Julio Krenz said in an email.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Nick Reimann, Const. Kelly Brett, Const. Carl Stene, Cpl. James Moore, dispatcher Kathryn Ahvenus and Kyle Melvin took part in the ride that kicked off Sept. 6.

Cyclists covered 1,000 kilometres in 10 days in order to raise money for charity.

“All funds raised will support children within South Eastern British Columbia facing illness, disability or traumatic crisis,” Krenz said.

He offered a special thankful nod to Boston Pizza, Denny’s, the Prestige Vernon Lodge and the Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy for keeping the cyclists well fed, rested and recovered.

