Okanagan Correctional Centre outbreak due to training session: Interior Health

Interior Health said in a statement the staff members were at an off-site training session

Interior Health (IH) has announced that the outbreak at the Okanagan Correctional Centre (OCC) is due to an off-site training session.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced on Thursday, Aug. 13, that three staff members at the OCC tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday, Aug. 14, IH confirmed the three staff members were exposed to the virus at an off-site two-day training session.

The individuals are now isolating at home and are being supported by IH, as the health authority continues with contact tracing to identify others who may have been exposed to the severe respiratory virus.

According to IH, OCC has restricted public visits since March 12 and any new inmates who entered the facility are isolated for 14 days to prevent introducing COVID-19 into the institution.

