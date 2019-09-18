The Kelowna Costco location on Highway 97. Photo: Mackenzie Britton

Okanagan Costco may be on the move

Costco has submitted plans to move to a newer Kelowna location

A bigger Costco may be coming to Kelowna.

The new store, which would include a gas bar, is planning to relocate to vacant farmland across from the main entrance of Mission Creek regional park from its current spot on Highway 97.

The development application submitted to the City of Kelowna shows that the popular retailer would be located at the Baron and Leckie Road intersection if approved.

The plans now under review by Kelowna city staff indicates the store would be about 20 per cent larger than the current location, coming in at over 155,000 square feet.

The initial plans for the new Costco would have 812 parking stalls.

There were rumblings that Costco was going to move to West Kelowna last January, which caused massive amounts of concerns on social media.

READ MORE: Costco on the move to West Kelowna?

Capital News has reached out to the City of Kelowna for more information.

The proposed plans are in the early stages and have not yet been approved.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Some Canadian schools, colleges move to accommodate climate strikes
Next story
Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle

Just Posted

Vernon on track to battle climate change

Climate Action Advisory Committee urges action is needed

Vernon jiu jitsu fighter wins World Masters bronze

(Super) Dave Rothwell tried to regain heavyweight title he won in 2017

Order of Canada author in Vernon

White shares writing along with local author at Museum

Open fire ban rescinded in Kamloops, Okanagan and coastal regions

Category 2 and 3 open fires will be permitted starting Wednesday at noon

Vernon council briefs: ice rink, laneway homes, kindness meters and more

A few of the highlights from city council

Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year battle

Julia Lamb has been the lead plaintiff in a legal battle to ease restrictions on Canada’s assisted dying laws

Okanagan Costco may be on the move

Costco has submitted plans to move to a newer Kelowna location

Shuswap elementary school shocked, saddened by death of teacher

Well-loved Grade 4 teacher in Salmon Arm passed away suddenly over weekend

Vaping-related illness confirmed in Ontario believed to be first in Canada

Middlesex-London Health Unit had no further details about the case — believed to be the first confirmed in Canada

Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing

The pair thank fans for their support in an emotional message

Kamloops high school evacuated after receiving threat

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking in UBC parkade

University RCMP say the vehicle is still missing, and two suspects are at large

Morning start: Did you know Mary never actually had a little lamb?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

VIDEO: Angry B.C. cyclist starts shaming dangerous drivers online

‘You motorists deserve all your costs and misery’

Most Read